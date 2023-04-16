SHRC directive to execute Kannimel drinking water scheme in six months

April 16, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Thazhakara grama panchayat to implement the Kannimel drinking water project in six months.

SHRC member V.K. Beenakumari in a recent order directed the KWA Alappuzha executive engineer and Thazhakara panchayat secretary to work together to materialise the drinking water scheme.

The Kannimel drinking water project was proposed as a panacea to water woes in Thazhakara- Vettiyar region.

Though the project was announced 11 years ago, it remains on paper. The commission expressed unhappiness over the inordinate delay in executing the drinking water scheme. The KWA and panchayat authorities informed the KSHRC that no bids had been received for the project. The commission accepted the justification but observed that authorities could not find a lasting solution.

The authorities informed the SHRC that the project would be retendered. “It is the responsibility of the government to provide water to people. The panchayat has deposited money with the KWA, but the drinking water scheme has made little progress,” the SHRC order reads.

The Thazhakara panchayat deposited ₹99.99 lakh with KWA to implement the project. Once completed, around 7,000 families in the region would get potable water. “There is no laxity on the part of KWA in implementing the drinking water scheme. We had invited tenders, but no one expressed an interest in the project,” said a KWA official.

The SHRC issued the order after considering a complaint filed by Sujith Vettiyar.