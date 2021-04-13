SHRC directive to cut trees posing danger

Thiruvananthapuram

13 April 2021 18:23 IST

PWD had failed to cut the 3 trees by the roadside near the petitioner’s house

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Thiruvananthapuram Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to take steps under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to remove three trees standing precariously by the roadside in front of the house of musician Perumabavoor G. Ravindranath.

Acting on a petition by Mr. Ravindranath, commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the SDM to use the special powers vested in him/her to cut the trees in front of the house of the vocalist-composer on Moolayil Lane, Sasthamangalam. The move comes in the wake of the failure of the Public Works Department (PWD) to take effective steps to cut the trees despite a commission directive.

The commission said it was imperative to prevent the possible loss of life and property, and it was not right for the petitioner to wait further to avoid the threat.

The PWD informed the commission that it had written to the Social Forestry wing seeking permission to cut the trees, and once that was received, the trees could be cut.

The commission asked the SDM to inform it of the steps taken in this connection by May 15. The case will be heard again on May 20, a statement here said.