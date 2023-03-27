HamberMenu
SHRC directive to Corporation on feeding dogs

March 27, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to include a clause in pet licence rules that the owners of pet dogs as well as those who feed stray dogs in the streets would not cause any kind of difficulties to the others in the locality. The SHRC issued the order following a complaint from residents against a dog breeding facility at PTP Nagar.

The order says the owners should ensure vaccination and sterilisation of the dogs.

The Corporation informed the Commission that the centre at PTP Nagar was not causing any difficulties to the residents. As per the bylaw being prepared by the Corporation, a person can keep up to five dogs if space permits and if it is not for a commercial purpose. Those who are taking care of stray dogs in their homes would be given a home based shelter licence, it said.

