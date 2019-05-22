SHRC directive on man with 2 pensions

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has said that the beneficiary of one welfare pension can be the recipient of another pension as well.

The order in this regard was issued by SHRC member P. Mohanadas on a petition filed by 66-year-old Nanu of Koothuparamba, who is a heart patient.

The complainant, a construction worker who had remitted his contribution to the construction workers’ welfare scheme over the past 35 years and is a beneficiary of that pension, is also eligible for getting old-age pension under the existing condition.

The SHRC had sought a report from the secretary of the Kolayad grama panchayat here.

The report had said that old-age pension was not given to the complainant because he was a beneficiary of the construction workers’ welfare pension.

Some modification in the software was required for releasing the second pension, the report stated that the pension could be sanctioned if data entry was made.

The commission directed the panchayat secretary to take steps to sanction the pension to the complainant by modifying software and making the data entry.