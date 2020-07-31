SHRC asks State to keep health workers safe

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the State government to look into the allegations that health workers and their supporting staff are being treated indifferently and insensitively by some private hospital managements in the State and file a report in this regard in 30 days.

It also directed the State government to ensure that all the health workers were provided PPEKs, face masks and gloves immediately.

The commission passed the order while issuing notice to the State government and the Director of Health Services on a complaint filed by Seji Mootheril, secretary, Pravasi Legal Cell.

He said denial of protective kits and necessary safety measures to the health workers, amidst increase in positive cases among health workers, was a cause for worry.

According to the complaint, the front-line warriors in the fight against the COVID-19 such as doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and other supporting staff including ambulance drivers were treated inhumanely by managements of some private hospitals.

The health workers were being denied protective equipments and there were instances of some private managements deducting their salaries. The complainant also pointed out that the Supreme Court had already directed the governments to see that there was no cut in the salary of health workers. Despite this, health workers found their salaries being cut and they were also under constant fear of losing their jobs.

He, therefore, sought a directive to the State government to ensure that all the health workers were provided with safety kits as well as insurance coverage. It also sought a directive to take appropriate action against hospital managements that deducted salary of health workers.