SHRC asks KWA MD to form team to address Vazhuthacaud water shortage

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary asked to file a separate report on the nature of the water shortage and the civic body’s role in resolving the problem in association with the KWA

Published - September 06, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the managing director (MD) of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to constitute a team of KWA engineers to address the acute water shortage in the Vazhuthacaud area of the city.

The SHRC has registered a suo motu case on the basis of a news report that appeared in The Hindu on Thursday.

Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas directed the KWA MD to convene a meeting of the KWA chief engineer and top engineersto find ways of addressing the issue. The MD should ascertain the nature of the water shortage in the area, whether the works to resolve the issue have begun, and the reasons for the inordinate delay in completing them.

The KWA MD should also stipulate a schedule for completing the remaining works within a reasonable time, the SHRC chief said, adding that the official should file a detailed report on the issue within three weeks.

The secretary of the city Corporation was also asked to file a separate report on the nature of the water shortage, the civic body’s role in resolving the problem in association with the KWA, and if it has requested the KWA to complete the works in a short period of time.

The panel also asked the Vazhuthacaud ward councillor to file a report on the water shortage after speaking to the office-bearers of residents’ associations in the area and submit proposals for rectifying the problems.

A senior engineer authorised by the KWA MD and a senior official authorised by the city Corporation secretary should appear for a sitting of the commission at its office on September 30, the SHRC chief said.

At least eight residents’ associations of Vazhuthacaud were planning to stage an agitation in front of Jala Bhavan, the KWA headquarters at Vellayambalam, on the issue.

