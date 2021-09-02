SHRC asks Kerala govt. to provide house to ragging victim

Collector and Social Justice Officer told to submit report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Kerala government to provide a house to a woman, a victim of ragging at college, who has been undergoing treatment for 11 years.

Savitri, 41, from Vengadu in Kasaragod of Kerala has no proper home.

SHRC member K. Baijunath issued the order to the Kasaragod District Collector and the District Social Justice Officer and directed them to submit a report on the matter during the September 28 sitting of the commission here. The action was taken on a suo motu case registered by the commission.

Savitri was a victim of brutal ragging while she was a pre-degree student. Her right eye was allegedly pierced with a compass. Frightened, she stopped her studies.

She now lives in a house that may collapse any time. Though she had applied for a house under the LIFE scheme, she was not considered as a beneficiary.