SHRC asks Corpn. secretary to appear before it

Staff Reporter July 05, 2022 21:19 IST

Sitting of the panel on failure of official to take follow-up action on an illegal construction

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation to appear in person for a sitting on July 25 for failing to take follow-up action on an illegal construction. The Corporation had on April 12 issued an order to the owner of a commercial building at Nalanda Gardens in Nemom to remove an illegal construction that was found to be encroaching into the public road. The Executive Engineer had earlier informed the SHRC about the order. The SHRC had asked the Secretary to file an action taken report. However, this report was not filed despite giving two reminders, said a press release from the SHRC. The SHRC said that it had taken a serious view of this irresponsibility on the part of the Secretary, who would have to provide an explanation for the delay during the sitting scheduled on July 25.



