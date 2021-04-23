SHRC against misusing panel’s name

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 April 2021 19:47 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has written to the Chief Secretary demanding action against those who are misusing the name of the commission to make monetary or other gains.

The Chief Secretary should send a circular to all government departments to prevent individuals or organisations from misusing the name of the commission and intervening for various matters in government departments.

Advertising

Advertising

The commission had got complaints that some people have been using display boards of SHRC to create an impression that it is an official vehicle, while some others have been buying stuff for free from some shops claiming to be officials of the commission. Some even went to the extent of holding sittings similar to the one held by the commission by issuing notice to people.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic said the heads of institutions should demand identity cards from those claiming to be officials of the SHRC. The names of those who fail to produce their identity cards should be informed to the police station.

The registration department should ensure that newly registered organisations do not have names similar to that of the commission. The Motor Vehicle Department and the police should take action against those who display Kerala State boards on vehicles, claiming to be official vehicles of the SHRC. The chairperson said that strict action needed to be taken against such people who bring disrepute to the SHRC’s name.