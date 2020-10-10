Showcasing students’ talents in digital form

‘Digi Showcase’ will have students’ works stored into separate albums for each school

People around the world have come up with new ideas to shake off the COVID-19 blues. With the First Bell and White Board digital classes in full swing in the State, students, including the differently abled, have taken up academic and creative activities to drive away frustration, boredom, and anxiety during this troubling period.

The Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre (URC) under the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, is showcasing digitally all the works created by students, including the differently abled, in the Thiruvananthapuram South educational sub-district.

The ‘Digi Showcase,’ which was launched recently, targets digital education for students and teachers to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The works, be it song, dance, painting, or any other activity, will be stored into separate albums for each school and class so that these can provide a lasting memory of the pandemic and its aftermath.

For this, all students, parents, and teachers in the South URC will be given online training in preparing digital portfolio, digital worksheet, and digital magazine.

South URC officials say while students and teachers have some idea how to shoot or click their creative works and upload them, parents rarely do. In a departure from the practice of involving only students and teachers, parents too will be roped in with the objective of realising digital literacy for all in society.

The project is at present being implemented from Class I to VII. From November 20, it will be extended to the higher secondary section.

A schedule too has been drawn up for Digi Showcase. For instance, to prepare digital worksheet portfolio for differently abled students, special educators will be trained first. Each educator will then prepare a portfolio for two students, and prepare worksheets as per class activities and hand them over to students.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, Project Director A.P. Kuttykrishnan inaugurated the Digi Showcase.