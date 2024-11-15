Showcase Kerala’s efficiency in implementing development programmes before 16th Finance Commission: K.M. Chandrasekhar

Kerala has a good record in efficiently implementing development programmes and this aspect needs to be showcased effectively before the 16th Finance Commission, former Union Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was speaking at a seminar on ‘Vision India 2047 and 16th Finance Commission: reflections from the perspective of States,’ organised here by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation ( GIFT ). While Kerala has followed the principles laid down by the Government of India in this regard, there is also a need to examine whether the State is being punished for it, he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar cited the example of the family planning programme, which Kerala implemented effectively, but could, in turn, put it at a disadvantage politically during the 2026 delimitation exercise. Mr. Chandrasekhar also said that the 16th Finance Commission should make relevant changes in the criteria for the sharing of resources.

The 16th Finance Commission headed by Arvind Panagariya is expected to visit Kerala in December for consultations.

GIFT Director K.J. Joseph said there is a strong case for the 16th Finance Commission continuing the revenue deficit grants to Kerala, given that the Kerala Model of development has benefited the Indian Union, other States and the people of Kerala, while leaving the State government “worse off” financially.

“With respect to Vision 2047, the Centre should be made to recognise Kerala’s role in accomplishing the national vision sooner than later through the 16 Finance Commission,” he said. Prof. Joseph said that States do matter in India’s development, a situation that demands a better understanding of their differential role in Vision India 2047.

Economist and former Finance Commission member M. Govinda Rao, experts from various institutes, academicians, faculty, and college students attended the seminar.