Show justice to farmers, says water conservation council

December 28, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Parambikulam Aliyar Water Conservation Council convener Muthalamthodu Mani inaugurating a farmers’ dharna at Anikode, Chittur, near Palakkkad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers under the banner of the Parambikulam Aliyar Water Conservation Council staged a dharna at Anikode, Chittur, on Wednesday demanding that both the State and Union governments show justice to the farmers.

Inaugurating the dharna, Water Conservation Council convener Muthalamthodu Mani said the farmers were reduced to pitiable conditions because of the non-payment of cash for the paddy procured from them.

“The State government started procuring the paddy after a month’s delay. Then it took more than two weeks for the farmers to get the paddy receipt sheets (PRS). Even after the verification procedures and all, many farmers are yet to get the money for the paddy procured from them. The Supplyco, which procured the paddy, says it has not got the money from the State and Union governments. This is treacherous,” said Mr. Mani.

The Water Conservation Council warned that the government’s proposed brandy factory at Menonpara, a key spot in Kozhinjampara rain shadow region, would invite serious water crisis and trouble for the people.

“This region should not be converted into yet another Plachimada,” said Mr. Mani.

Water Conservation Council chairman P.C. Sivasankaran presided over the function. Vice chairman A.K. Omanakuttan, V. Mayappan and S. Athiradhan spoke.

