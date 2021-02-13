Show-cause notice to DME, LBS director

Thiruvananthapuram

13 February 2021 23:10 IST

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued a show-cause notice to the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the LBS director for flouting reservation norms related to higher education as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Commissioner S.H. Panchapakesan was acting on a complaint that reservation norms for admission to paramedical courses were flouted in the case of Salman Rashid, a differently abled student from Edappal, Malappuram.

He directed that either the student whose right to reservation was flouted be admitted to the course as per law or the officials respond to the show-cause notice within 15 days.