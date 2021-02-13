Kerala

Show-cause notice to DME, LBS director

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued a show-cause notice to the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the LBS director for flouting reservation norms related to higher education as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Commissioner S.H. Panchapakesan was acting on a complaint that reservation norms for admission to paramedical courses were flouted in the case of Salman Rashid, a differently abled student from Edappal, Malappuram.

He directed that either the student whose right to reservation was flouted be admitted to the course as per law or the officials respond to the show-cause notice within 15 days.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 11:16:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/show-cause-notice-to-dme-lbs-director/article33832029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY