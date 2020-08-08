Show cause notice to Airport Director kicks up a row

Kozhikode

08 August 2020 19:39 IST

Facilities were found wanting during a routine inspection

A show cause notice issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to the Airport Director in July last has been a subject of debate following the Air India Express crash at Calicut International Airport.

In the show cause notice, DGCA Deputy Director General D.C. Sharma had asked Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao to explain within 15 days why facilities were not maintained in accordance with the regulatory requirements in Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR). The lack of facilities was found during a routine inspection of the airport on July 4 and 5.

All the observations were related to technical details such as excessive rubber deposit, water stagnation, cracks on markings, serviceable digital MET at specified parts of runway and shortage of reserve stock of aqueous film forming foam.

However, the Airport Director had then said that the show cause notice was blown out of proportion, The minor faults detected during the periodic inspection carried out in the first week of July had been rectified with immediate effect.

Mr. Rao told The Hindu that the DGCA wanted the airport authorities to be extra cautious in the wake of recent incidents at Surat, Mangalore and Mumbai.

Also, Mr. Rao said that runway friction had been carried out and rubber deposit had been removed. The airport handles about 80 movements, including Code E aircraft. So rubber deposit removal was a continuous process.

He said the stagnation of water on the runway shoulder was only for a short period during heavy rain. Besides, the patch works are being carried out immediately. The cracks at the touchdown zone would be repaired after inspection by experts of the structural department, Mr. Rao said.

He said that tenders had been initiated to repair the cracked portion at the parking bays. Further, Distant Indicating Wind Equipment had already been made serviceable by the MET Department.

The airport had also taken precautionary steps against fire while upgrading the level of protection from category 8 to category 9 for the operation of wide-bodied aircraft under Code E.