Should Ministers head House panels? CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a serious look into the practice of Ministers heading various subject committees in the Kerala Assembly.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop on the functioning of Assembly committees and e-Niyamasabha organised by the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training for legislators at the Assembly complex here on Tuesday.

“With the Ministers heading the subject committees as their chairpersons, the discussions will be centred around their departments. For indepth discussions in the committee meetings, it should be examined what will be beneficial,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said society was yet to get a grip of the role and functioning of the Assembly committees. The committees were looking in depth into various issues coming before them, but society was not aware of the role played by them.

Major role

The Assembly committees had a major and significant role to play in ensuring the responsibility of the Executive to the Assembly. Stating that the functioning of the Assembly committees was satisfactory, the Chief Minister called for steps to further improve their functioning in tune with the changing times.

Mr. Vijayan lauded the efforts of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to use modern technology and IT and to make the Assembly paperless through e-Niyamasabha.

Presiding over the inaugural function, the Speaker called for social auditing of the Assembly committees that often turned mechanical.

At the function, the Chief Minister released the book Legislators of Kerala by handing over the first copy to Minister for Revenue E. Chandrasekharan.