Shoukath sticks to his guns, but rejects CPI(M) overtures

November 07, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Aryadan Shoukath has stuck to his guns that the rally he led in Malappuram on Friday last in support of the people of Palestine was never an act of indiscipline.

The rally held under the banner of the Aryadan Foundation, in which hundreds of party workers attended, had been decided a few days before the District Congress Committee (DCC) announced its Palestine meeting.

“We all were active in the meeting convened by the DCC. It was on the previous night of our rally that we got a message from the KPCC asking us to cancel it. It was not possible to cancel that large programme on such a short notice, especially as hundreds of people, including leaders of various organisations, were invited,” said Mr. Shoukath.

As demanded by Mr. Shoukath, the KPCC disciplinary committee led by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will meet all DCC secretaries on Wednesday. Mr. Shoukath had deposed before the disciplinary committee at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“From the body language of the committee members, I presume that they would recommend an early solution to address this contentious matter, especially as we are approaching the Lok Sabha elections. I am hopeful,” Mr. Shoukath told The Hindu.

The bone of contention was the denial of posts for those who supported Mr. Shoukath’s father Aryadan Mohammed in the recent reshuffle of party functionaries in Malappuram district. Aryadan Mohammed, until his death on September 25, 2022, had been in command of the party in Malappuram.

However, the sidelining of Aryadan supporters by DCC president V.S. Joy and A.P. Anilkumar, MLA, triggered a rift in the party. The Aryadan Foundation had held two large programmes here in the last one year, in which several top Congress leaders had taken part.

A history seminar on Moulana Azad and the Aryadan Award function had pulled large crowds. The Palestine rally was the third function of the Aryadan Foundation.

“I will be a Congressman until my last breath. My father wanted to be covered in Congress flag on his death. I too want to be covered with the Congress on my death,” said Mr. Shoukath, rejecting the CPI(M) overtures to attend a pro-Palestine rally that party is organising in Kozhikode on November 11.

The KPCC disciplinary committee will also hear Mr. Joy and his followers.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that Mr. Shoukath had not violated the party’s line on Palestine. “Mr. Shoukath had organised a pro-Palestine rally under the auspices of a foundation in the name of his late father and Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed,” he said.

