Shoukath is Malappuram DCC president

MALAPPURAM

21 March 2021 23:15 IST

Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed’s son Aryadan Shoukath is the new Malappuram District Congress Committee (DCC) president. He took over charge here on Monday from the outgoing president V.V. Prakash, who is contesting in Nilambur against the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s incumbent P.V. Anvar.

Mr. Shoukath said that he would work to safeguard the dignity and self-esteem of all Congressmen. He said the Congress would put in its best to win all the 16 Assembly seats in Malappuram.

Aryadan Mohammed was the first DCC president of the newly formed Malappuram district in 1969. His son took over the party’s leadership after 52 years.

Mr. Prakash presided over the function. KPCC general secretary V.A. Kareem, secretaries V. Baburaj, and K.P. Noushadali, DCC leaders Vallanchira Shoukathali, and others spoke.