SHO’s replies show woman’s allegations were correct: Satheedevi

The replies of the Pantheerankavu station house officer (SHO) make it evident that the allegations of a newly married woman who was allegedly assaulted and tortured at her husband’s house are true, commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Satheedevi told mediapersons here on Wednesday that the commission had spoken to the young woman over the phone on Tuesday. The commission would give her all moral and legal support.

She said there were complaints about the SHO’s attitude when the family reached the police station with the complaint of domestic violence. The police had allegedly asked the woman to live with her husband in harmony. The commission had registered the complaint in this connection on Tuesday itself and spoken to the SHO over phone the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel who believed that it was a man’s right to inflict physical violence on his wife were an insult to the State police. The police should be well aware of laws and legal processes. Police training should be strengthened so that they know how to investigate a case and to receive complaints about a case investigation.

The commission understood that the police officers who had cold-shouldered the woman’s complaint had been removed from the investigation, she said.

Society should also discuss the violence inflicted on educated women in the State, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.