Shortlisting of Kannur varsity’s Registrar-in-charge challenged

December 19, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to December 20 the hearing on a writ petition challenging the shortlist that contained only the name of Joby K. Jose, at present Registrar-in-charge, prepared for appointment to the post of Registrar of Kannur University.

The petition was filed by Jithesh K., associate professor, Department of Computer Science, M.G. College, Iritty, Kannur. According to him, he was shocked to find that the shortlist had only one name. The petitioner and other applicants who were fully qualified had been excluded from the list. He alleged that the shortlisting of Mr. Jose, who was working as a professor in the department of Statistics, Kannur University, was owing to extraneous considerations.

