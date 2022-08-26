Shortage of seats for higher studies hits Wayanad students

Dearth of around 3,300 seats for Plus One courses in the district

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
August 26, 2022 18:38 IST

Mismatch between the large number of SSLC pass outs and the relatively limited number of Plus One seats in Wayanad is a major concern among students, including those from tribal communities.

As many as 11,946 students have qualified for higher education in the district, but only 8,679 seats are available for Plus One courses, which means that around 3,300 students will not get admission for higher studies.

“The dearth of seats for higher studies has been a challenge facing the students in Wayanad,” said T. Siddique, MLA.

Since most students, especially those from tribal communities, are not in a position to go for higher studies in institutions in neighbouring districts, additional seats should be sanctioned in Wayanad, he added.

Mr. Siddique also called upon the authorities to fill vacancies of teachers in higher secondary schools and allot adequate funds to improve the condition of science and computer laboratories.

