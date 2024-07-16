Shortage of kerosene hits traditional boat operators

Traditional boat operators are going through a distressing period with the worsening shortage of kerosene. Operators of around 3,000 country boats fitted with 9.0 HP and 20 HP engines said kerosene available at subsidised rate was hardly sufficient to meet the actual requirements, and they were forced to depend on black market.

“For over two months, the supply of kerosene at subsidised rates has been in a suspended state. Suppliers in the black market charge around ₹120 a litre taking advantage of the scarcity,” said an elderly fisherman from Vellayil harbour. He pointed out that purchase of kerosene was hardly a profitable exercise amid the uncertainty in daily catch.

Functionaries of various fishermen’s associations claimed that their demand to increase the kerosene quota to meet the actual requirement of boat operators was yet to be approved by the government. In subsidised supply, a boat operator gets a maximum of 180 litres depending on the engine capacity, but it does not meet the actual monthly requirement, they argued.

With the continuing uncertainty in the sector, many traditional fish workers are now cutting short their working days for doing other odd jobs. Many of them believe that the availability of kerosene at ₹30 a litre with government subsidy alone will of help to them. The subsidy offered by Matsyafed is also not satisfactory for a majority of operators in the sector.

“The Civil Supplies department is primarily answerable for the disrupted kerosene supply. Had the supply been ensured, it would have benefitted hundreds of traditional operators in during the trawl ban period,” said Rasheed Purayil, a fisherman from Beypore.

