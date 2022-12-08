Short-term plans for extreme poverty mitigation to be completed by January

December 08, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A decision has been taken to complete short-term projects as part of the extreme poverty mitigation programme by January, Minister for Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGI) M.B. Rajesh has said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting to review the progress of the programme on Thursday.

In the first phase, interventions to make available ration card, Aadhaar card, and voter ID card, besides health insurance and welfare pension, are under way. Below the poverty line (BPL) cards have been provided to 2,516 of the 7,316 families without ration card. As many as 2,586 applications are under consideration.

Food distribution

Distribution of food to the 14,618 people who are on the list of the extremely poor has begun under the leadership of local self-government institutions. As many as 22,233 have been linked to health facilities.

Directions have also been issued to include the extreme poor without houses on the list of LIFE Mission beneficiaries and provide them houses on priority basis. As many as 194 people have been shifted to shelter homes. In all 1,875 people need to be moved to the shelters.

Detailed micro-plans have been prepared to bring every family on the list out of extreme poverty. District-level meetings would be convened under the Principal Director for Cooperation in connection with the programme.

Mr. Rajesh said the State was taking up programmes to wipe out extreme poverty and become a model for the country. Support mechanism tailored to each individual’s requirement was being provided through local self-government institutions. Training programmes up to panchayat/municipal level had been completed under the umbrella of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. Kudumbashree too was playing a critical role in implementing the programme.

As many as 64,006 families across the State had been found to be extremely poor. Of these, 40,000 were single-member families. The government intended to make Kerala free of extreme poverty within four years, he said.

Local Self-Government Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Panchayat Director H. Dineshan, Urban Affairs Director Arun K. Vijayan, Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik and senior officials attended the meeting.