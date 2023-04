April 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Food Craft Institute has invited applications for various short-term Hotel Management courses. Women above the age of 18 years can apply and Class 10 is the qualification required. Cookery, Bakery, and Food and Beverage Service, are the courses offered. Application form is available at the institute and the last date for submitting applications is May 5, 5 p.m. For more details, contact 04742767635.