Short supply takes the fizz out of toddy

“Open the bottle carefully, as the fizzy toddy may spill out,” warned Biju Jose, the toddy salesman, as he handed over a bottle of freshly tapped drink to a customer.

Standing behind a long wooden desk drawn across the passage of the toddy shop at Kaloor, Jose then collected the cash dropped it into an open wooden cash chest. A freshly opened bottle of hand sanitiser was kept ready on the desk.

“Toddy ₹80 a bottle,” read a hand-written poster pasted at the entrance of the shop located on the Kaloor-Kathrikadavu road stretch. Though the price of the drink was hiked by ₹10 a bottle, there was not even a whimper of protest from the tipplers.

Unusual scenes unfolded at the shop on Wednesday as the business resumed at the outlet, nearly one-and- a-half months after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The usual cacophony of noises of the toddy parlour was missing. There were no clinging of glasses and loud calls of tipplers for a quick refill. Instead, several glum-faced customers silently queued outside the shop, like mourners waiting to pay homage for a departed soul.

Social distancing

A salesman had earlier marked out the space for the customers to stand in queue using bleaching powder. A temporary washbasin and soap was kept outside the shop for the customers to use.

The all-pervasive smell of fermented toddy filled the poorly-lit, smoky parlour as the salespersons, who wore face masks and surgical gloves, filtered the drink from two big blue barrels into an open container. The plastic chairs and table of the parlour were stalked up in a corner. The kitchen remained closed as consumption of food and toddy from inside the parlour was banned.

As Jose poured toddy into the plastic bottles brought by the customers, who patiently stood in the queue maintaining the social distancing norms, another worker was busy filling the beer bottles kept in a plastic crate to dispense it quickly.

Sold out

Binu, a daily wages earner, was the first customer to arrive at the shop. The Kottayam native reached the shop by 8 a.m. though the sale started at only at 9 a.m.

Two officials from the Excise Department, who reached the toddy shop to supervise the resumption of the sales, stayed through out the business hours.

Nearly half of the 90 litres of toddy that was brought in was sold out in thirty minutes as the queue gradually grew outside the shop. Each customer was allowed a maximum of 1.5 litres though many asked for more. In one hour, the toddy was sold out and the shop shut, leaving out a few unlucky customers in deep despair.