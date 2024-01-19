Short story camp inaugurated as part of gender equality drive

January 19, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The government aims to bring more women into the mainstream of the society, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said here on Friday. She was inaugurating the short story camp organised by Culture Department as part of its gender equality campaign ‘‘Samam’‘ at the Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex.

“Kerala is setting an example in women empowerment. Woman has liberated herself from the confines of home and her strong presence continues in the field of literature. Such camps are being organised to ensure the protection of women’s rights and gender equality,” the Minister said.

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan presided over the function, while Culture Department secretary Mini Antony, director N. Maya, Samam programme committee chairperson Suja Susan George, KSFDC CMD Abdul Malik, Kerala Chalachitra Academy secretary C. Ajoy, Dr S. Saradakutty, C.S. Chandrika and R. Parvathi Devi were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.