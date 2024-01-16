ADVERTISEMENT

Short story camp for women writers on January 19, 20 

January 16, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its gender equality campaign Samam, the Culture department will organise a short story camp and cultural evening for young women writers on January 19 and 20 at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex. Writers Saradakutty, R. Parvathi Devi, Abraham Mathew, K.A. Beena, C.S. Chandrika, Tanuja Bhattathiri, C.R. Prasad, A.G. Olina and others will deliver lectures on various topics at the camp. On January 19 evening, the programmes by diamond jubilee artists of the Culture department will be staged. Chenda music fusion by Thrissur Attam Kalasamiti and Thekinkadu band will be held at 6 p.m. on January 20. The event is being organised in collaboration with Kerala Bhasha Institute and Devaki Warrier Memorial Women’s Studies and Empowerment Centre.

