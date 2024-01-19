ADVERTISEMENT

Short film award for Millet-the Superfood

January 19, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

G. S. Unnikrishnan:

Millet - The Superfood, produced by G. S. Unnikrishnan, won the best short film award at the 25th educational film festival organised by the Consortium for Educational Communication, an inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission. The award, which carries ₹50,000 in prize money, will be presented to him at the Punjabi University, Patiala. Mr. Unnikrishnan is a former director of the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute under the Agriculture department.

