Short film against child marriage released

Staff Reporter April 26, 2022 23:36 IST

Let Me Fly was made as as part of Zero Tolerance to Child Marriage drive

Student Police Cadets (SPCs) of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, have made a short film against child marriage. Let Me Fly was made to create awareness against child marriage as part of the Zero Tolerance to Child Marriage campaign by the SPCs under the guidance of UNICEF and Mission Better Tomorrow, a global platform for SPC and Our Responsibility to Children campaigns. The Bridge Institute, a global non-governmental organisation; the Kalinga Fellowship, a programme for combating trafficking; and FXBIndiaSuraksha, a non-governmental organisation, supported the initiative. The short film is a reminder to parents and society about the impact of child marriage on girls’ mental health and future opportunities. It has been directed and scripted by Arunesh Shankar who has handled the cinematography as well. The film was released on social media channels of Mission Better Tomorrow by Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF India, in the presence of P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Coastal Security; K.L. Rao, Chief, Social Policy, UNICEF Chennai office; G. Kumaresan, Social Policy specialist, UNICEF Chennai office, and Saif Mohammed, CEO, Mission Better Tomorrow, in Kochi recently.



