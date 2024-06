Shoranur-Kannur special train in July

The Southern Railway will operate a special train between Shoranur and Kannur to clear the rush in July.

The unreserved Express special train will run from Shoranur to Kannur on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between July 2 and 31. Its pairing train will run from Kannur to Shoranur on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between July 3 and August 1.

The train will leave Shoranur at 3.40 p.m. and reach Kannur at 7.40 p.m. The pairing train will leave Kannur at 8.10 a.m. and reach Shoranur at 12.30 p.m.