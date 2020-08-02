Shops at CIAL to offer budget-friendly snacks

There are many budget airlines in the country, but refreshments are not that budget-friendly. Even normal tea and coffee will cost a minimum of ₹100.
But Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is setting an example by serving tea and snacks at ₹15 and coffee at ₹20 thanks to intervention by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on a complaint from Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary Adv. Shaji J. Kodankandath.
Since passengers have to report hours ahead of the flight departure, many, especially the elderly and children, invariably buy tea, coffee, or snacks from shops inside airports, noted Adv. Kodankandath.
Mostly, shops at airport terminals charge 10 times higher than normal prices for items sold. “Those running shops inside airports charge exorbitant rates at their own whims and fancies. Their justification for it is that they have to pay huge rent for the spaces occupied,” he said.
Airports are run with taxpayers’ money. So, every airport should have at least one shop selling tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices to protect the interests of the common man, he urged in his letter to the PMO. Thanks to the PMO’s intervention, the CIAL authorities have ensured that tea and snacks are available at select shops at the airport at reduced rates.
“It will be a boon for hundreds of pravasis and Hajj pilgrims from the State. I hope the other airports too will emulate the CIAL experiment,” said Adv. Kodankandath.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath