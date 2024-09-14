Shoppers flock to markets as Onam eve frenzy marks Uthrada Pachil in State

Onam shoppers across the State were in a last-minute rush as they scoured markets, flower shops and sweet stalls on Saturday, the eve of the Thiruvonam festival in the State.

The bustling pre-festival activity, known locally as ‘Uthrada Pachil,’ was particularly visible in the iconic marketplaces of S.M. Street in Kozhikode, Broadway in Kochi, and Chala Market in Thiruvananthapuram. These areas were teeming with people eager to gather the ingredients for their traditional Onam feasts to be prepared on the Thiruvonam day on Sunday.

Queues snaked outside confectionery outlets where customers eagerly awaited their turn to buy payasam, bolis, and banana chips—essential components of the Onam spread. Despite the State government’s decision to cancel official celebrations due to the devastating landslide in Wayanad, the festive spirit seemed to be alive and well. Families flocked to malls, electronics stores, and textile showrooms, hunting for last-minute bargains as the clock ticked down to the holiday.

Street vendors were out in force, offering an array of products including clothes, toys, trinkets, glass bangles, and imitation gold ornaments. Meanwhile, upscale malls and car showrooms transformed into Onam wonderlands, complete with Mahabali-themed decorations and performances of traditional art forms like Kathakali, Theyyam, and Chanda Melam, adding to the festive ambience.

The soaring prices of essential commodities and perishables might have driven the rates of Onam sadyas up, but there appears to be no let-up in demand. Caterers and restaurants are offering elaborate Onam meals, featuring over 15 items including various payasams, with prices starting from ₹200.

In recent years, many households have turned to caterers to relish the traditional sadyas, with some opting for smaller packages of around five meals instead of preparing the feast at home.

According to K.K. Kabeer, secretary of the All Kerala Caterers Association, this trend has significantly boosted the food business during the Onam season. He, however, emphasised the need for strict regulatory oversight to ensure that only agencies with FSSAI licenses and high hygiene standards are allowed to operate.

Flower businesses that typically thrive during the festive season have taken a hit due to the recent landslides in Wayanad. This has impacted large sections, including flower farmers in Kerala and bordering parts of Tamil Nadu, this year.

S. Sreekumaran Nair, a flower merchant based in Thiruvananthapuram’s Chala and an office-bearer of the florists association, explains that the subdued celebrations across educational institutions, government and private establishments, prompted by the tragedy, have led to decreased demand for flowers.

“Sadly, large quantities of flowers brought from places as far as Thovala and Dindigul are expected to rot with few buyers turning up with bulk orders. Nonetheless, we have individuals purchasing small quantities for their homes,” he said.

