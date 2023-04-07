‘Shop-raider’ is now a fugitive

April 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

Muthuplakkal Mariyakkutty, 78, was perhaps the oldest of the protesters at Sinkukandam, a village in Idukki which witnessed fervent protests seeking the capture of a wild tusker, known as Arikompan for his love for rice. It has stayed in the headlines for raiding ration shops and houses, often violently, over the past few months which led to a public debate and judicial intervention on the issue of human-animal conflict in the hill district.

Mariyakkutty sat at a culvert near the protest venue almost unnoticed, but made sure to raise the slogan “Pidichukettu, Pidichukettu, Arikompane Pidichukettu” (capture Arikompan) in her frail but firm voice. A close relative of hers, 32-year-old Sunil, was killed by a wild tusker in 2017. She says wild elephants have been present in the area for over 50 years but incidents of conflicts with humans arose only recently.

“They’ve been around for many decades. But in recent years, they have become more aggressive, attacking people. They used to camp at what is now known as 301 Colony until 2003 and would mind their own business. But after that became a human settlement, we have come under attack,” she says.

Mariyakkutty laments that the people in Sinkukandam, where her grandchildren live, and 301 Colony are becoming increasingly unsafe now. “We have no means of survival and nowhere to go,” she cries.

Fr. Vijosh Mulloor, Vicar of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Suryanelli, says that tribespeople and marginalised people are the victims of wild elephant attacks in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats under the Devikulam Forest Range office. “Farming has become impossible in these areas in the past few years,” he says.

Massive protests erupted in these two panchayats, located not far away from the tourism hotspot of Munnar, last month demanding the immediate capture of Arikompan.

“Among the elephants inhabiting the Anayirankal dam area, Arikompan is involved in the destruction of houses and shops. In the past three months, Arikompan has damaged three ration shops of Harrison Malayalam Plantation Ltd., 22 houses and other shops,” the Forest department said in an affidavit in the High Court.

The department said the elephant had become a habitual raider of houses and shops and despite round-the-clock monitoring by the Forest department, damage to houses could not be prevented. It also raised the issue of safety of forest staff monitoring the elephant besides the threats faced by the local people.

Out of the 34 human deaths caused by wild elephants in Idukki between 2005 and 2023, seven were attributed to Arikompan, according to the affidavit filed by the Forest department.

High Court order

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday accepted the opinion of a committee of experts constituted by it and ordered the capture, radio-collaring and translocation of Arikompan to the Parambikkulam Tiger Reserve, where the committee said the animal would have plenty of food and water.

Looking at the larger picture, the court asked the panchayats in the hill district affected by human-animal conflicts to constitute task forces, which should file reports in three weeks suggesting measures to mitigate such conflicts.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), says capturing or relocating Arikompan is unlikely to help reduce human-elephant conflict in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats. “When Arikompan is captured, another tusker will take its place. The only possible way to address the issue is for the government to relocate the tribal people from 301 Colony and other elephant habitats. The government should ensure good land for those evicted from their land,” he says.

“In Chinnakkanal, the struggle for survival is between the wild elephants and the local people. To ensure food security for elephants, the Forest department should covert 365 hectares of eucalyptus plantation to grassland,” he suggests.

P.N. Jaimon, a 51-year-old farmer from Sinkukandam, says that absence of adequate food in the jungle has resulted in increased raids by elephants in human habitations. Most of the forestland in Munnar is filled with eucalyptus and wattle trees. If these areas are converted to grasslands, elephants would have enough food, he insists.

Tourism plays a role

While there was no official comment forthcoming from the Forest department, which has made elaborate preparations for the capture of Arikompan, a source said the destruction of elephant trails and rampant tourism-related activities are to be blamed for the conflict with wildlife in Munnar.

The Union government recently approved a ₹1.94-crore human-elephant Interface Management Plan as part of Project Elephant. The plan prepared by former Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Raju Francis was submitted by the Munnar Forest Division. The project is slated for implementation in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats under the Munnar Forest Division.

Solar fencing plans

According to officials, the plan suggested a 21.7-km-long hanging solar fencing at Sinkukandam passing through Chembakathozhukudi, 80-acre-colony, Panthadikkalam, Thidir Nagar, BL Ram to Thidir Nagar, and Kozhippennakudi, at an estimated cost of ₹1.41 crore. The fencing would ensure protection of some 504 hectares of land in the region.

The plan, the officials said, also proposed various short-term measures such as the construction of a check-post at Sinkukandam, development of an elephant monitoring application, and strengthening the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in the Anayirankal and Chinnakkanal regions near Munnar.

This management is a short-term measure. Further, there is a need to re-establish corridors and local movement paths to nearby larger habitats both towards north in the Munnar landscape and towards south in the Periyar landscape for long-term sustainability as well as to ensure proper genetic mixing of the elephant population, the plan suggested.

“The elephant population in Anayirankal region is gradually becoming disconnected from other habitats. It is estimated that at present Anayirankal and nearby areas support around 24 elephants which are actively breeding. It is expected that the population may increase in future. Concomitantly, human-elephant conflict has become acute in Anayirankal which is only expected to worsen in the times to come unless urgent remedial measures are taken,” said the plan.

National park proposal

In 2019, the Munnar forest division submitted a proposal to set up an Anayirankal National Park at Chinnakkanal and Anayirankal panchayats. “A 365-hectare eucalyptus plantation in Anayirankal, which is extensively used by the elephants, is in the custody of Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL). Besides, 276 hectares of land assigned for families distributed under five settlements can be included under the proposed Anayirankal National Park. Together they form an extent of approximately 1,253 hectares and can be declared as national park,” it was proposed.

While the government has not taken a call on the proposal, it has already raised hackles of people in the region.