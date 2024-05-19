Shop gutted in fire in Kattakada

A shop selling puja items in Kattakada was gutted in fire during the wee hours of Sunday.

The fire outbreak was reported by the wholesale outlet located on the BSNL road near Kattakada junction around 1.30 a.m.

The shop stored large stocks of items including camphor and ghee. A godown that stored Milma products in the same building was also destroyed in the incident. The fire is suspected to have originated from nearby electric posts.

As many as seven fire force units had to be pressed into service to bring the situation under control. A preliminary assessment pegged the loss at nearly ₹2 crore, official sources said.

