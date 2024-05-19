ADVERTISEMENT

Shop gutted in fire in Kattakada

Published - May 19, 2024 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A shop selling puja items in Kattakada was gutted in fire during the wee hours of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire outbreak was reported by the wholesale outlet located on the BSNL road near Kattakada junction around 1.30 a.m.

The shop stored large stocks of items including camphor and ghee. A godown that stored Milma products in the same building was also destroyed in the incident. The fire is suspected to have originated from nearby electric posts.

As many as seven fire force units had to be pressed into service to bring the situation under control. A preliminary assessment pegged the loss at nearly ₹2 crore, official sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US