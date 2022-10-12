Kerala

Shop gutted at Ottappalam

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Shoranur dousing the fire at a shop at Ottappalam on Wednesday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Shoranur dousing the fire at a shop at Ottappalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fire gutted a shop at Ottappalam in the district on Wednesday afternoon. The shop where plastic trays of a wholesale fruit dealer were kept was gutted. A bike was also destroyed in the fire that engulfed the shop at a private building near Sundara Iyer Road. A team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Shoranur doused the fire.


