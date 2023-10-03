ADVERTISEMENT

Shop cannot evade responsibility for product repairs: consumer panel

October 03, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The commission orders establishment to pay compensation to the petitioner within one month

The Hindu Bureau

An establishment selling a product cannot evade responsibility for addressing faults with it, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said.

The commission order comes on a complaint by Vattiyurkavu resident K. Thankappan.

Mr. Thankappan had bought a mobile phone from Venus Mobiles, Thirumala, on February 5, 2020. However, it developed a fault two days later. The shop asked Mr. Thankappan to get in touch with a far away service centre and address the problem with the phone. Mr. Thankappan then approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus Mobiles could not evade responsibility for resolving the problem with the mobile phone, commission president P.V. Jayarajan and members Preetha G. Nair and V.R. Viju said in their order.

It ordered the establishment to pay compensation to the petitioner and meet his litigation expenses within one month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US