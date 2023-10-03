Shop cannot evade responsibility for product repairs: consumer panel

October 03, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An establishment selling a product cannot evade responsibility for addressing faults with it, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said.

The commission order comes on a complaint by Vattiyurkavu resident K. Thankappan.

Mr. Thankappan had bought a mobile phone from Venus Mobiles, Thirumala, on February 5, 2020. However, it developed a fault two days later. The shop asked Mr. Thankappan to get in touch with a far away service centre and address the problem with the phone. Mr. Thankappan then approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Venus Mobiles could not evade responsibility for resolving the problem with the mobile phone, commission president P.V. Jayarajan and members Preetha G. Nair and V.R. Viju said in their order.

It ordered the establishment to pay compensation to the petitioner and meet his litigation expenses within one month.

