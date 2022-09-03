Shooters from Telangana for wild boars in Kodenchery

Absence of enough licensed shooters called for the move, says panchayat president

Kozhikode
September 03, 2022 22:24 IST

The upland village in Kozhikode has been facing severe threat from wild boars of late. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kodenchery grama panchayat in Kozhikode has brought in shooters from Telangana to tackle wild boar menace in the region.

The upland village in the northeastern part of the district is known for various kinds of agricultural activities including cash crops. However, the region has been facing severe threat from wild boars of late. Farmers incur huge losses every year as a result.

Panchayat president Alex Thomas said he was making use of his newly accorded status of ‘Honorary Wildlife Warden’ to bring in the shooters. “Forest officials have washed their hands of the matter, and we do not have enough licensed shooters here. Hence, we had to bring in shooters from Telangana who are experienced in shooting boars,” he said. The three shooters representing a non-governmental organisation in that State arrived at Kodenchery on Saturday and will be staying in the village for three days.

“This is an experiment. We have asked the public to specify places where boars are found frequently. They come in herds of at least 10, and hence, culling a few could make a huge difference for us,” Mr. Thomas said.

He added that the public was quite eager to get rid of the animals.

