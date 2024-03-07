Shoot down wild gaur that killed farmer if it cannot be tranquillized, says GO

March 07, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

The entire operation should be photographed and videographed, says order

As protests by the public and people’s representatives intensified in Kozhikode district over the death of a man in an attack by a wild gaur, the State government on Wednesday ordered that the animal be shot and killed if it cannot be tranquilised or captured.

The order by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala, made it clear that first the animal that killed 70-year-old Abraham should be clearly identified, and then all possible efforts should be made to tranquillize it as per the existing Act, rules and guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the animal cannot be tranquillized or captured and it is established as the same one responsible for the death of Palattiyil Abraham, alias Avarachan, at Kakkayam, Kozhikode district, the animal shall be killed under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 with strict adherence to the provisions of the section and guidelines in vogue,” the order said.

It also directed that the entire operation be carried out under the supervision of the CCF, northern circle and shall be photographed and videographed. A detailed report on the operation shall also be submitted.

The directive came after intense protests unfolded in Kakkayam on Tuesday following the death of Abraham who was attacked by a wild gaur at his farm there around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Abraham succumbed to his injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.