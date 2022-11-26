Shogo hits the right chord to fulfil his wanderlust

November 26, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

In just four years, this 26-year-old has completed his scheduled trips to 36 countries.

Japanese citizen Shogo Uchida is known for his keenness to experience different cultures and meeting people by exploring his social media connections. After his first expedition to Vietnam, he has never looked back. His wanderlust has finally brought him to India, a land that has beckoned him with a blend of unique cultural specialities, religions, and languages.

“I am incredibly passionate about music, and I take it wherever I go, to make people smile. Music is also a means for me to go beyond language barriers,” says the young traveller who is forever willing for quick street performances for his newfound friends. He always carries three instruments with him — a mouth organ, a small Kalimba, and an Ukulele — for such spot performances.

Clad in the traditional Kimono, Shogo loves to protect his cultural traits and explain them to people. For music buffs, he plays popular Japanese songs using all the three instruments simultaneously. He also finds time to listen to local melodies and reproduces them on his favourite instruments.

“For several years, I have been working from home as it helps me earn money for world tours. Also, such jobs never compel one to stay at a particular place,” says Shogo, a graduate in space engineering. Incidentally, he has designed his online career in a travel-friendly way. He is happy that many employers are willing to offer him more part-time jobs.

For his cost-effective trips, he relies upon his friends at various universities and social media connections. Shogo considers solo travel as the most practical option as it enables him to visit maximum destinations within the shortest possible time. He also gets support from followers of various online hospitality exchange service communities like Couchsurfing. In return, he gives his social media followers a complete account of his travels and the specialities of each region.

“The hill stations and greenery in India are a refreshing experience, not to mention the variety of food,” says Shogo. He says he will always cherish Kerala’s Masala Dosa and fish curry meals. Shogo now plans to visit Bangladesh.