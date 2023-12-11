Shoe-throwing Incident an emotional outburst: V.D. Satheesan

December 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KASRAGOD

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan on Monday termed the recent incident in which Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists threw shoes at the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues at Odakali in Perumbavoor an emotional outburst.

Expressing his disapproval, Mr. Satheesan clarified that neither he nor KSU endorses such behaviour.

Mr. Satheesan criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for escalating the incident and projecting it as an attempt to murder case, deeming it an exaggeration. Pointing out the apparent disparity in the government’s response, he said the police fail to act against Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders for their violent actions, while they swiftly registered a murder case against shoe-throwers.

The Opposition leader condemned the alleged involvement of Communist Party of India (Marxist) goons in widespread violence under the banner of Navakerala Sadas.

Clarification sought

He also questioned the Chief Minister’s security measures, citing instances of violence against innocent bystanders, including an MLA.

Mr. Satheesan demanded clarification on the identity of those involved in assaulting bystanders. He urged the Chief Minister to specify whether the assailants wearing khaki pants and white T-shirts were policemen or party members.

Shifting focus to broader governance issues, Mr. Satheesan raised concerns about the government’s alleged mismanagement and corruption. He criticised the absence of key leaders from the centre of governance.

In a sarcastic remark, Mr. Satheesan said the irony was that individuals allegedly responsible for destroying Supplyco, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) are now attempting to shape a “New Kerala.” Additionally, he objected to the government’s decision not to provide benefits to new patients in the endosulfan-affected areas after 2011, threatening to carry out a protest against the move.