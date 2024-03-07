ADVERTISEMENT

Shobha Surendran kicks off poll campaign in Alappuzha

March 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Shobha Surendran, the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, kicked off her poll campaign on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was given a rousing welcome by workers on her arrival in the morning.

Ms. Shobha began electioneering after paying floral tributes at the Quit India Memorial in Alappuzha before noon. Later, she conducted a roadshow in the town.

The NDA candidate visited the house of murdered BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha municipality. Besides, she called on Alappuzha diocese bishop James Raphael Anaparambil, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sanghchalak Ram Mohan, and Dheevara Sabha State general secretary V. Dinakaran among others.

Earlier, BJP State general secretary George Kurien inaugurated the central election committee office of the NDA in the town.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA candidate K.S. Radhakrishnan of the BJP came third by polling 1,87,729 votes (17.22 % of total votes polled) in the Alappuzha constituency.

