Shobha alleges bid to sideline her

PALAKKAD

01 November 2020 23:30 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice president Shobha Surendran has lashed out at the State leadership of the party, specifically State president K. Surendran.

In a complaint sent to the national leadership, Ms. Surendran has accused Mr. Surendran of trying to sideline her, and thus deliberately trying to destroy her political career.

She said she was insulted by being made State vice-president of the party while she was holding the position of a national executive member.

“It is deliberate vendetta. I need justice,” she said.

Ms. Surendran has explained in detail all the political intrigues taking place within the party under the leadership of Mr. Surendran. She said that Mr. Surendran turned against her fearing that she would be a threat to him.

She said that she expected the party Central leadership’s intervention in the matter soon.