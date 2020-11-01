Kerala

Shobha alleges bid to sideline her

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice president Shobha Surendran has lashed out at the State leadership of the party, specifically State president K. Surendran.

In a complaint sent to the national leadership, Ms. Surendran has accused Mr. Surendran of trying to sideline her, and thus deliberately trying to destroy her political career.

She said she was insulted by being made State vice-president of the party while she was holding the position of a national executive member.

“It is deliberate vendetta. I need justice,” she said.

Ms. Surendran has explained in detail all the political intrigues taking place within the party under the leadership of Mr. Surendran. She said that Mr. Surendran turned against her fearing that she would be a threat to him.

She said that she expected the party Central leadership’s intervention in the matter soon.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 11:30:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/shobha-alleges-bid-to-sideline-her/article32998782.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY