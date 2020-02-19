Shobana enthrals crowd

PALAKKAD

19 February 2020 23:34 IST

Six-day Gowri National Cultural Festival concludes

Curtain fell on the six-day Gowri National Cultural Festival at the Rapadi open-air auditorium here on Wednesday evening with a mesmerizing Bharatanatyam performance by actor Shobana.

She enthralled the crowd with exquisite movements and evocative expressions.

A large number of dance lovers turned up to witness the finale of the cultural festival. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the valedictory session. Shafi Parambil, MLA, and municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan were present.

Advertising

Advertising

Performers

Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan performed on Tuesday evening. Artistes Narthaki Nataraj, Abhishek Raghuram, and Saxophone Subbalakxmi performed on the first three days. The fourth day belonged to Kathak dancer Sangita Chatterjee. Shobana’s performance on the last day on Wednesday pulled in the biggest audience to Rapadi auditorium.