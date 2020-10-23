KeralaKOZHIKODE 23 October 2020 23:59 IST
SHO booked for drunk driving
Updated: 23 October 2020 23:59 IST
Shaju Joseph, Station House Officer of Thiruvambadi police station, was booked for drunk driving on Friday. The Circle Inspector was caught after his vehicle rammed a two-wheeler at Kenichira in Wayanad. A woman, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries in the incident. The inspector, who allegedly tried to escape from the spot, was stopped by locals.
