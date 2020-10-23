Kerala

SHO booked for drunk driving

Staff Reporter KOZHIKODE 23 October 2020 23:59 IST
Updated: 23 October 2020 23:59 IST

Shaju Joseph, Station House Officer of Thiruvambadi police station, was booked for drunk driving on Friday. The Circle Inspector was caught after his vehicle rammed a two-wheeler at Kenichira in Wayanad. A woman, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries in the incident. The inspector, who allegedly tried to escape from the spot, was stopped by locals.

