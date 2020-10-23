Kerala

SHO booked for drunk driving

Shaju Joseph, Station House Officer of Thiruvambadi police station, was booked for drunk driving on Friday. The Circle Inspector was caught after his vehicle rammed a two-wheeler at Kenichira in Wayanad. A woman, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries in the incident. The inspector, who allegedly tried to escape from the spot, was stopped by locals.

