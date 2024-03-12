ADVERTISEMENT

Shiyas, Kuzhalnadan turn up before police for interrogation

March 12, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas and Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, turned up before the Kothamangalam police for interrogation on Monday evening in connection with cases registered against them over protests organised by the Congress in Kothamangalam town with the body of a woman who was trampled to death by an elephant at Kanjiraveli in Adimaly last week.

They were originally asked to appear last Thursday. However, they conveyed their inconvenience following which it was postponed. They spent around one-and-half hours at the police station after reporting at around 4.30 p.m.

Despite being arrested and charged around midnight last Monday, Mr. Shiyas was granted interim bail by the magistrate court. However, the police tried to arrest him in a separate case over vandalising police vehicles immediately after that following which he had successfully moved the High Court to prevent his arrest.

