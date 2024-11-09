ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar promises solution to night travel ban on NH-766

Published - November 09, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government will do everything in its power to address the night traffic ban on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said.

Addressing a public meeting at Padinjarethara in the district, in connection with the electoral campaign of UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar said Ms. Vadra had called him two days ago and said that she would visit Karnataka to discuss the issue of the night travel ban soon.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government would take all necessary steps to lift the night travel restrictions. He said the ban was causing distress for thousands of passengers and students studying in Karnataka.

