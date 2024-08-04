Shirur landslide: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits truck driver Arjun’s house; promises to take step to resume search operations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised to undertake every possible measure to resume the search operations for Arjun who went missing in the landslide at Shirur, Karnataka, recently.

Visiting the family of Arjun at Kannadikkal in Kozhikode on August 4, the Chief Minister pointed out to the family that several people like them were in distress in Wayanad at present and that Arjun will be given the same consideration they were being given.

As he spent five minutes with the family comprising Arjun’s parents, wife, son and siblings, the family handed over a memorandum to him demanding to resume the search operations at the earliest. Arjun’s sister Anju told reporters later that the Chief Minister has promised them complete support. The Chief Minister was accompanied by the district level leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

Opposition leader V. D. Satheeshan who visited the family on August 3, assured the family that he was in touch with the MLA of Karwar as well as the district administration on the matter.

Meanwhile, the search operations which was supposed to resume at Shirur on Sunday have been put off due to unfavourable weather conditions. While Shirur is under an Orange Alert, the rain lashing over the region is rather fierce.

The water current in the river Gangavali, under which the search operations are to take place is flowing at a speed of six nautical miles per hour, and hence unsafe for the operations.

Rescue worker Ishwar Malpe, who had reached the spot earlier on Sunday, had to return as he did not get a green signal from the district administration.

A teams of dredgers from Thrissur visited the landslide site at Shirur on Saturday and found the conditions unfavourable to use the dredging machine. Also, the State governments of neither Karnataka nor Kerala have sanctioned the plan to take the machine to Shirur.