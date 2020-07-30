Shipping corridor: State to write to Centre again

The State government will again write to the Centre conveying the concerns expressed by fishers over the proposed shipping corridor, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said on Thursday.
Ideally, the corridor should be aligned 50 nautical miles away from the Kerala shores to ensure the protection of fishers and their right to work, the Minister said after a video-conference with organisations in the sector. The sea region within the 50 nautical mile-limit account for 90% of the catch.
The corridor passes merely 12 nautical miles off the Beypore-Vizhinjam stretch of the western coast, a region rich in fishery resources, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said. Around 38,000 fishing craft operate in this region, and the shipping route in its midst would only increase the chance of mishaps.
Although the State had conveyed the concerns expressed by fishers in a petition to the Union Shipping Ministry on November 22, 2018, they had not been adequately addressed by the Centre, the Minister said. In this context, it would be also advisable to recall the Enrica Lexie shooting, she said.
Meanwhile, fishermen organisations, under the banner of the Kerala State Fisheries Coordination Committee, will stage a protest outside the offices of the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) on August 1, pointing out that the corridor would adversely impact the lives of fishermen in Kerala. The local fishing communities fear that they would be stopped from operating in the region, the committee said in a statement.
